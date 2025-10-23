New survey results report that 41% of American adults have felt so sleepy while driving that it affected their ability to drive safely.



According to a 2025 survey from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, 41% of American adults have felt so sleepy while driving that it affected their ability to drive safely, including half of men (50%) and one-third of women (33%).

“Drowsy driving is a serious health and safety risk, and like drunk driving, it is completely avoidable,” said Dr. Andrea Matsumura, a sleep medicine physician and spokesperson for the AASM. “Driving while drowsy can reduce alertness and decrease reaction times to put drivers, their passengers, and everyone on the road in danger.”

The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety estimates approximately one in six fatal crashes involve a drowsy driver. Drowsy driving doesn’t discriminate; it can sneak up on drivers of any age. Among US adults, those aged 35 to 44 (47%) are the most likely to say they’ve been so sleepy at the wheel that it impaired their ability to drive safely.

To help stay alert when driving, consider the following tips:

Obtain enough healthy sleep before driving so that you can stay alert behind the wheel. The AASM recommends that adults should sleep seven or more hours per night on a regular basis.

Avoid driving late at night or while alone, if possible, and split the driving with another passenger on long trips.

Pull over at a rest stop and take a nap if you begin to feel drowsy.

Arrange for someone to give you a ride home after working a late shift.

“Practicing healthy sleep habits can help ensure that drivers are well rested when they get behind the wheel,” Matsumura added. “If you catch yourself drifting into another lane or nodding off, it’s absolutely time to pull over and get off the road.”

