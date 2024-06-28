World Bronchiectasis Day (July 1) was established in 2022 to raise awareness of bronchiectasis and its increased prevalence in many countries.

RT’s Three Key Takeaways

Global lung health organizations from the United States, Europe, Australia, and Asia are observing on World Bronchiectasis Day on July 1. World Bronchiectasis Day was established in 2022 to raise awareness of bronchiectasis and its increased prevalence in many countries.

Bronchiectasis is a lesser-known chronic lung disease characterized by enlarged airways that are thickened and/or scarred. These permanently widened airways lead to a buildup of mucus and impaired clearance of bacteria from the lungs. Symptoms include frequent coughing with mucus, breathlessness, fatigue and unexplained fever and chills. It is estimated that more than 1 million people are diagnosed with bronchiectasis worldwide, and of those, 340,000 to 522,000 are adults in the U.S.

This year’s World Bronchiectasis Day is focused on bronchiectasis research and the importance of participation in clinical trials, how research can impact innovation in bronchiectasis diagnosis and treatment and how registries work to aid research efforts.

“As the prevalence of bronchiectasis increases, it is vital that we continue to advance research efforts to improve diagnosis and treatment of this chronic lung condition,” said Tim Aksamit, M.D., medical director of Bronchiectasis and NTM 360, and a pulmonology and critical care medicine physician at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN. “The COPD Foundation and its global lung health partners are dedicated to advocating for increased research and to providing free educational materials that can help improve the lives of those living with bronchiectasis.”

To raise awareness for this chronic lung disease, organizers will coordinate various activities and educational resources to educate people about bronchiectasis and its growing prevalence around the world, including several webinars featuring people with bronchiectasis and experts in the chronic lung condition and community discussions in-person and virtually.

“Bronchiectasis can be a lonely condition where you don’t really know anyone else who is going through what you’re going through,” said John Torrence, a Nevada resident living with bronchiectasis. “It’s so important to have a community where you can talk to others with the disease and learn from each other. World Bronchiectasis Day is a great way to reach out to people and bring them into our community. As this initiative grows, it shows a greater acceptance and awareness about bronchiectasis. It’s so critical that we come together from all parts of the world to share knowledge, resources and support.”

World Bronchiectasis Day is generously supported by Insmed Incorporated, Zambon, and Boehringer Ingelheim.