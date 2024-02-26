Bronchiectasis and NTM 360, a division of the COPD Foundation, has announced the launch of the Bronchiectasis and NTM Care Center Network (CCN), an initiative that will facilitate access to specialized care and support for individuals with bronchiectasis and nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) lung disease.

This network will be implemented at 150 medical centers in diverse geographical locations nationwide over the next three years with support from founding sponsor biopharmaceutical company Insmed Inc. The aim of the centers is to provide accurate, prompt diagnosis and outstanding standardized medical care, resources, and education.

“Our goals to improve care and quality of life, advance research towards a cure, and build widespread awareness can only be attained through bold vision and support from companies like Insmed,” says Jean Wright, MD, MBA, CEO of the COPD Foundation, in a release. “As the prevalence of these diseases and the economic burden grow, early detection and education efforts are more critical than ever. This collaboration, which also includes NTM Info and Research and a steering committee of world-renowned experts and patient representation, will transform the landscape of care for individuals with bronchiectasis and NTM lung disease, providing them with the care and resources they need to thrive.”

Goals of the CCN include:

Accelerating the time to diagnosis and delivering specialized, comprehensive, high-quality care. Educating health care teams about bronchiectasis and NTM lung disease and the care required to achieve and maintain the best possible outcomes. Supporting research and clinical trials and the development of real-world evidence. Delivering patient-centered education to improve long-term disease management. Increasing disease awareness as well as patient education and engagement.

In addition to the CCN, Bronchiectasis and NTM 360 is developing a patient-reported registry of individuals with bronchiectasis and NTM lung disease that will provide a greater wealth of data on patient experience and journey and will impact the direction of education and research.

