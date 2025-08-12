Dräger issued an updated Urgent Medical Device Recall Notification to recall the SafeStar and TwinStar filters due to the risk of misleading capnography (carbon dioxide) readings, according to an FDA alert. The FDA says the issue could result in healthcare providers administering unnecessary or harmful treatments based on incorrect waveform interpretations.

Dräger SafeStar and TwinStar filters are bidirectional breathing system filters used during anesthesia and mechanical ventilation to protect against bacterial and viral contamination, the FDA reports, noting they are typically used in hospitals during surgery or in intensive care units.

The FDA warned that use of these affected filters may cause serious adverse health consequences, including airway injury, delayed or incorrect treatment, brain injury, and death.

According to the FDA, there have been serious injuries reported due to the slow increase of CO 2 curve when using the sampling port of the filter. There have been no reports of death related to this issue.

FDA Recommendations

Do not use affected filters. Remove unused stock from inventory.

Affected Products

Product Name Model Number UDI-DI Lot Numbers Filter SafeStar 90 Plus MP05785 04048675665762 All lot numbers Filter SafeStar 55 Plus MP05790 04048675558736 All lot numbers Filter SafeStar 60A Plus MP05795 04048675665786 All lot numbers Filter/HME TwinStar HEPA Plus MP05801 04048675665823 All lot numbers

More information is available on the FDA website.