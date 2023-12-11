4DMedical, a producer of advanced lung function imaging software, has entered into a binding agreement to acquire Imbio Inc, a provider of medical imaging analysis technologies for chronic lung and cardiothoracic diseases.

The combined technology offering holds the potential to turn any standard chest CT into a much broader cardiothoracic analysis—providing functional, structural, and risk-based analysis for both lung and heart disease, according to releases from the companies.

4DMedical XV Technology current and pipeline software products provide regional quantification of lung function using existing imaging equipment, or the dedicated XV Scanner. Imbio’s fully automated technology transforms chest CT studies into visual maps of a patient’s lungs. Accompanying reports provide detailed data on the type and extent of abnormalities found in the images.

Imbio algorithms support multiple clinical initiatives such as lung cancer screening, smoking cessation, surgical planning, and pulmonary embolism management programs and can be used in clinical trials and academic research for numerous diseases.

Combining 4DMedical and Imbio existing technologies into a unified offering and development platform will drive respiratory health improvements, according to a release from 4DMedical. Imbio’s current portfolio provides validated insights to specialized healthcare providers.

“We are extremely pleased with the acquisition of Imbio; it is a highly complementary strategic fit for 4DMedical, expanding our addressable market,” says 4DMedical founder and CEO Andreas Fouras, PhD, in a release. “Imbio’s suite of products deploy AI solutions to add quantification and visualization to lung structure from CT scans, bringing new indications to 4DMedical. The acquisition also provides additional inroads to engage with the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, boosting 4DMedical’s mission to improve healthcare for Veterans.”

Dave Hannes, CEO at Imbio, a portfolio company of Minneapolis-based Invenshure LLC, adds in a release, “Imbio is very excited to join forces with 4DMedical to offer expanded capabilities and customer support. Together we can help clinicians utilize the vast quantitative information obtained from patients’ diagnostic chest images for lung pathologies to ultimately drive actionable decision-making for better patient care.”

Photo credit: 4DMedical