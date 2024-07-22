The company launches the Sunnygrand series, introducing CPAP and BiPAP devices for sleep apnea treatment.

RT’s Three Key Takeaways:

Product Launch: Varon has introduced the Sunnygrand series with two models, the 20A CPAP and the 25S BiPAP, offering various therapy modes.

Varon has introduced the Sunnygrand series with two models, the 20A CPAP and the 25S BiPAP, offering various therapy modes. Functionalities: The Sunnygrand devices feature an intelligent heated humidifier, a five-inch touchscreen, quiet operation at 26dB, and capabilities for data storage and transmission.

The Sunnygrand devices feature an intelligent heated humidifier, a five-inch touchscreen, quiet operation at 26dB, and capabilities for data storage and transmission. Healthcare Integration: The new CPAP and BiPAP machines are designed to integrate seamlessly with doctors’ prescribed settings and therapy plans, with the Sunnycare app providing data sharing for ongoing monitoring and adjustments by healthcare professionals.

Varon, known for its oxygen concentrator solutions, has launched the Sunnygrand series, marking its entry into the CPAP and BiPAP market.

Varon aims to distinguish itself in the sleep apnea treatment market “by offering a feature-rich and user-friendly experience at a competitive price point,” according to a release from the company.

Sunnygrand Series for Sleep Apnea Management

Varon’s Sunngrand series includes two models, the 20A CPAP and the 25S BiPAP, designed to accommodate varying severities of sleep apnea and user preferences. Key functionalities include:

Multiple Therapy Modes: The 20A offers CPAP and auto-adjusting positive airway pressure modes, while the 25S adds S (bi-level) and S-Auto (bi-level) for flexibility in pressure delivery.

Intelligent Heated Humidifier: The integrated humidifier utilizes the NatrHumid algorithm to automatically maintain optimal comfort levels or allow for manual adjustments.

Advanced Algorithm System: Tailors pressure settings to each patient’s breathing patterns.

User-friendly Interface: A five-inch touchscreen is designed to simplify navigation and data monitoring.

Whisper-Quiet Operation: Operating at 26dB, the machines are designed to ensure a peaceful sleep environment.

Data Storage and Transmission: Allows users and healthcare providers to track therapy progress for better management.

“Varon understands that sleep apnea can be a disruptive and frustrating condition, impacting not only your sleep but also your daily life. That’s why the Sunnygrand CPAP and BiPAP machine series empower you to take control of your sleep apnea and experience the restorative sleep you deserve at an affordable price,” reads a release from the company.

Partnering with Healthcare Professionals

The Sunnygrand CPAP and BiPAP machines are designed to integrate with doctors’ prescribed settings and therapy plans. Additionally, the Sunnycare app offers data storage and transmission capabilities, allowing users to share therapy data with healthcare professionals for ongoing monitoring and adjustments as needed.

The Varon Sunnygrand series CPAP and BiPAP machines are available for purchase now through Varon’s website and select healthcare providers.

