Patients with financial hardship, food insecurity, less than a college education, and healthcare access challenges were at higher risk for developing long COVID.

RT’s Three Key Takeaways:

Social Risk Increases Long COVID Risk — Patients facing economic instability, food insecurity, low education, or limited healthcare access at the time of COVID-19 infection were significantly more likely to develop long COVID. Neighborhood Factors Matter — Living in ZIP codes with high household crowding was associated with an elevated risk of long COVID, highlighting the impact of community-level conditions. Cumulative Risk Worsens Outcomes — The more social risk factors a person had, the greater their likelihood of experiencing long COVID, underscoring the need for systemic policy solutions to address health inequities.

Patients with social risk factors including economic instability and food insecurity at the time of COVID-19 infection were at greater risk for long COVID, according to a prospective observational cohort study published in Annals of Internal Medicine.

The results suggest policy efforts are essential to dismantle the systemic drivers of social risk factors and address the disparities exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Researchers from Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School, and colleagues studied data from 3,787 adults enrolled in the RECOVER-Adult study between October 2021 and November 2023 who had acute SARS-CoV-2 infection with the Omicron variant. Participants completed comorbidity and SDoH surveys at baseline and long COVID symptom surveys at six-month follow-up.

The researchers used the Healthy People 2030 categorizations for SDoH to consider four domains of individual-level social risk factors (economic instability, education and language access barriers, health care access and quality challenges, and lack of social or community support) and two area-level measures from ZIP code data (neighborhood poverty and household crowding).

The outcome measured was meeting the criteria for likely long COVID from the 2024 update of the RECOVER-Adult Long COVID Research Index (LCRI) based on the 6-month patient-reported symptom survey.

The researchers found that persons with financial hardship, food insecurity, less than a college education, and healthcare access challenges were at higher risk for developing long COVID. Living in a ZIP code with higher household crowding was also associated with greater risk of long COVID.

Secondary analyses found that a greater number of social risk factors within most domains conferred higher risk for long COVID. The findings show the lasting contribution of social risk factors to the disparities exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.